Short Interest in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Declines By 29.9%

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 469,800 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the September 15th total of 670,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Orion Office REIT Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE ONL traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.79. 121,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,350. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Orion Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.
Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.24%.
About Orion Office REIT
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
