Short Interest in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Declines By 37.5%

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OFS Credit Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCIO opened at $24.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

