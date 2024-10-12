Short Interest in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Drops By 50.3%

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the September 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRK. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 20,382,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,558,000 after buying an additional 852,839 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 131,162 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $284,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NRK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 137,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,813. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.97.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

