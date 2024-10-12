Short Interest in NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL) Decreases By 27.8%

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the September 15th total of 118,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NextPlat Stock Performance

NXPL opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.90. NextPlat has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.99 million for the quarter. NextPlat had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a positive return on equity of 29.57%.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp operates as a healthcare and e-commerce company in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia and Pacific, and Africa. The company operates full-service retail specialty services pharmacies that provides prescription pharmaceuticals prescription pharmaceuticals, third-party administration, risk and data management services, compounded medications, tele-pharmacy services, anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management, contracted pharmacy services, and health practice risk management to healthcare organizations and providers, as well as supplies prescription medications to long-term care facilities.

