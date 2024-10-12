Short Interest in Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Expands By 2,966.7%

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 2,966.7% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Manganese X Energy Stock Down 7.6 %

Manganese X Energy stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 28,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,304. Manganese X Energy has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

Get Manganese X Energy alerts:

Manganese X Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. Its principal project is the Battery Hill manganese property that comprise 55 claims covering an area of approximately 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, south western New Brunswick.

Receive News & Ratings for Manganese X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manganese X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.