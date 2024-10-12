Short Interest in Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Expands By 2,966.7%

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 2,966.7% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Manganese X Energy Stock Down 7.6 %
Manganese X Energy stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 28,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,304. Manganese X Energy has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.
Manganese X Energy Company Profile
