Short Interest in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Grows By 7,750.0%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 7,750.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNVGY opened at $27.79 on Friday. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.70.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lenovo Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

