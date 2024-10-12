Short Interest in Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Rises By 3,074.0%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 609,400 shares, an increase of 3,074.0% from the September 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.8 days.

Hamilton Thorne Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HTLZF stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. Hamilton Thorne has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, laboratory equipment, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. The company offers precision laser systems and imaging systems for biology markets.

