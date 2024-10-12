Short Interest in goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Declines By 31.1%

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,700 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the September 15th total of 318,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 244.1 days.
goeasy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EHMEF remained flat at $134.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. 28 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.78. goeasy has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $150.66.
goeasy Company Profile
