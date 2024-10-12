Short Interest in goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Declines By 31.1%

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,700 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the September 15th total of 318,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 244.1 days.

goeasy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EHMEF remained flat at $134.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. 28 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.78. goeasy has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $150.66.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

