Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Expands By 460.0%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 460.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXN stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,281. The firm has a market cap of $181.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.79. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $33.72.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

