Short Interest in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Grows By 400.0%

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 112,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 38.7% in the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 26,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FLN traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $17.52. The stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,467. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $21.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.3823 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. This is an increase from First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

