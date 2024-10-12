Short Interest in EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Drops By 48.8%

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the September 15th total of 183,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMCHF remained flat at $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. EML Payments has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60.

EML Payments Limited provides payment solutions platform in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift and Incentives, and Digital Payments. The General Purpose Reloadable segment offers reloadable cards to various industries, such as government, salary packaging, gaming, and digital banking.

