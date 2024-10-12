Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Drops By 81.4%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the September 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays raised E.On to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.
E.On Trading Up 1.0 %
E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.17 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that E.On will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About E.On
E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.
