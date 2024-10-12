Short Interest in dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Expands By 107.8%

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 107.8% from the September 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
dynaCERT Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DYFSF remained flat at $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,191. dynaCERT has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.
dynaCERT Company Profile
