Short Interest in Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF) Expands By 51.2%

Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the September 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 183.0 days.

Diploma Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPLMF remained flat at $59.46 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.86. Diploma has a 52 week low of $59.46 and a 52 week high of $59.46.

Get Diploma alerts:

About Diploma

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.