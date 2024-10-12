Short Interest in Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Decreases By 30.9%

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,964,700 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the September 15th total of 4,289,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,058.8 days.
Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Delivery Hero to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
