Short Interest in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Decreases By 71.3%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the September 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Trading Down 1.8 %

Dai Nippon Printing stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.88. 843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.06. Dai Nippon Printing has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84.

Get Dai Nippon Printing alerts:

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.