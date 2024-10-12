Short Interest in Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Declines By 90.0%

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the September 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Price Performance
OTCMKTS CRPAF remained flat at $27.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $27.41.
About Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.