Short Interest in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Declines By 92.0%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the September 15th total of 248,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Commerzbank Stock Up 0.1 %

CRZBY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.22. 13,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,131. The company has a quick ratio of 32.55, a current ratio of 31.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 9.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Commerzbank will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.