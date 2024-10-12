Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Rises By 283.3%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 283.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
China Construction Bank Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CICHY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,780. The company has a market cap of $192.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.11. China Construction Bank has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $16.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
