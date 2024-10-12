Short Interest in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Declines By 84.3%

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the September 15th total of 892,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerspace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSR. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Centerspace by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the 1st quarter worth about $545,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Centerspace by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Centerspace during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Centerspace by 1,438.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 91,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Centerspace from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Centerspace from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Centerspace Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CSR traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.65. The company had a trading volume of 39,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,530. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.68.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($1.39). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $65.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -375.00%.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

