Short Interest in BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Expands By 4,600.0%

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 4,600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BZAM Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. BZAM has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

BZAM Company Profile

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan.

