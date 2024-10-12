Short Interest in BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Expands By 4,600.0%

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 4,600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BZAM Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. BZAM has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.15.
BZAM Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BZAM
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for BZAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BZAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.