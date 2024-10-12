Short Interest in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Grows By 575.0%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 575.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BCTXW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 323,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,878. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

