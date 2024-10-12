Short Interest in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Grows By 575.0%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 575.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of BCTXW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 323,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,878. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $2.60.
BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BriaCell Therapeutics
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- What is a Special Dividend?
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.