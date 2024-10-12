Short Interest in BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Drops By 51.0%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the September 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Performance

Shares of BBSEY opened at $5.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. BB Seguridade Participações has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $7.67.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. BB Seguridade Participações had a net margin of 85.25% and a return on equity of 78.54%. The business had revenue of $483.13 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BB Seguridade Participações Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. BB Seguridade Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.59%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BB Seguridade Participações from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

