Short Interest in Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Expands By 161.9%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 161.9% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Down 2.3 %

BKRIY stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. Bank of Ireland Group has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $12.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90.

Bank of Ireland Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

