Short Interest in Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Declines By 75.0%

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Stock Performance
Austevoll Seafood ASA stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $9.01.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile
