Short Interest in Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Declines By 75.0%

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Stock Performance

Austevoll Seafood ASA stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $9.01.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

