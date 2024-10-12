Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ) Expands By 76.0%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 76.0% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Stock Performance

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $24.94. The company had a trading volume of 31,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,936. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92.

Get Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 alerts:

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.5781 dividend. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.