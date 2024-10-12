Short Interest in Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Declines By 99.9%

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the September 15th total of 170,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Arjo AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS ARRJF opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. Arjo AB has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $4.11.

Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile

Read More

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients for clinical and financial outcomes for healthcare in Europe, Asia and Pacific, South America, Africa, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, pressure injury prevention, diagnostics, prevention of deep vein thrombosis and treatment of edema, leg ulcer treatment and prevention, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

