Short Interest in Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Declines By 99.9%

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the September 15th total of 170,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Arjo AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS ARRJF opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. Arjo AB has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $4.11.
Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile
