Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,451 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $68.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.34 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.11%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

