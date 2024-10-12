Serve Robotics Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on October 15th (NASDAQ:SERV)

Serve Robotics’ (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, October 15th. Serve Robotics had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 18th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SERV. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Aegis raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Serve Robotics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SERV opened at $8.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36. Serve Robotics has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $24.09.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 728.80% and a negative net margin of 2,155.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Serve Robotics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Serve Robotics stock. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 208,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Thomist Capital Management LP owned 0.56% of Serve Robotics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Featured Stories

