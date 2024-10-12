SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Sold by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. SentinelOne comprises about 0.7% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of S. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,464,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,868,000 after purchasing an additional 482,345 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Stock Performance

NYSE S traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,229,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,818. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on S shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, September 13th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

View Our Latest Report on SentinelOne

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,539,859.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,299,274.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,539,859.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,299,274.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $343,283.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,692.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 611,578 shares of company stock valued at $13,613,772 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SentinelOne Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.