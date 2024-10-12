Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $13.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 131.60 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90. Semrush has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $16.42.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Semrush had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. Analysts expect that Semrush will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $126,750.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,378,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,916,557.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $116,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,967.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $126,750.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,378,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,916,557.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,791 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at $10,597,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Semrush during the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the second quarter worth about $3,732,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the second quarter worth about $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

