Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

SRE stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,963. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. Sempra has a 12-month low of $66.40 and a 12-month high of $84.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

