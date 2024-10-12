Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,800 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in SEA were worth $9,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SE. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in SEA by 121.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SEA Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of SEA stock opened at $99.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.69 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $101.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of several research reports. Dbs Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.92.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Featured Stories

