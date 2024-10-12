Scroll (SCR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.84 Million

Scroll (SCR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. Scroll has a market capitalization of $221.29 million and approximately $12.84 million worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scroll token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00001841 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Scroll has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.63 or 0.00253870 BTC.

About Scroll

Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,000,000 tokens. The official website for Scroll is scroll.io. The official message board for Scroll is scroll.io/blog. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @scroll_zkp.

Buying and Selling Scroll

According to CryptoCompare, “Scroll (SCR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Scroll platform. Scroll has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 190,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Scroll is 1.08315966 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $45,340,293.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scroll.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scroll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scroll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

