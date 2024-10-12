Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Update

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 1,233.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Scienjoy Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:SJ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.98. 8,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,496. The company has a market cap of $37.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. Scienjoy has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $3.59.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.58 million for the quarter. Scienjoy had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%.

Scienjoy Company Profile

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

