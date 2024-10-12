Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,127,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the previous session’s volume of 279,130 shares.The stock last traded at $33.53 and had previously closed at $33.81.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.52.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHQ. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,807,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,127,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 801.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 137,287 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,529,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 102,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 63,303 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

