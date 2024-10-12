Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Given New $26.25 Price Target at Compass Point

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Compass Point from $24.75 to $26.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SAR has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.42.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAR

Saratoga Investment Stock Down 0.5 %

SAR stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $328.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.22. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $27.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.52 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 13.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Saratoga Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 193.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 8.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 8.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

(Get Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.