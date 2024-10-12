Sapphire (SAPP) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $3.02 million and $290.29 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,474.75 or 0.03921615 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00046172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007681 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00012817 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,918,768,391 coins and its circulating supply is 1,898,138,968 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

