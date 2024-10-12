Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 67.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GFS. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,451,821,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,496,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 267.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 257,749 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 235,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 132,170 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on GlobalFoundries from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

GFS stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.52. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $62.61.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. GlobalFoundries had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

