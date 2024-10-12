Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average of $61.89. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $125.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

