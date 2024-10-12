Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

VEU stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.62. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

