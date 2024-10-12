Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $284,000 Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,709 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Trading Down 1.3 %

BAX opened at $36.54 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

