Sanctum Infinity (INF) Price Tops $182.50 on Major Exchanges

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Sanctum Infinity has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Sanctum Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $182.50 or 0.00288441 BTC on popular exchanges. Sanctum Infinity has a market capitalization of $173.19 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sanctum Infinity Token Profile

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 949,013 tokens. Sanctum Infinity’s official message board is medium.com/@soceanfinance. Sanctum Infinity’s official website is app.sanctum.so/infinity. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso.

Buying and Selling Sanctum Infinity

Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 949,692.16477674.

