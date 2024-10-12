San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,819 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $891,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,780,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 11,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $118.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.72 and a 200 day moving average of $112.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $119.20.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

