Sage Therapeutics’ (SAGE) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.76.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $402.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.91. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.30% and a negative return on equity of 55.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 249.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.68) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,751,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,781,000 after purchasing an additional 432,013 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,465,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,684,000 after purchasing an additional 952,193 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 811,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after purchasing an additional 333,805 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,281,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1,476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 553,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 518,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

