Rublix Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 12th. Rublix has a market cap of $40,556.81 and $138.50 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rublix has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Rublix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Rublix Token Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rublix is rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io.

Buying and Selling Rublix

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.00193629 USD and is down -6.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

