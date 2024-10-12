Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Update

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RCKHF opened at $0.21 on Friday. Rockhopper Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration plc, an oil and gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of oil and gas acreage primarily in the Falkland Islands. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Wiltshire, the United Kingdom.

