Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.41. Approximately 1,982,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 9,669,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Several research firms have commented on RKLB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.47 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 54.17%. Rocket Lab USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $435,083.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,195,308.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $435,083.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,195,308.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $198,798.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 637,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,403.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,521 shares of company stock valued at $906,059 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter worth $46,000. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,038 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

