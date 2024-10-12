Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.87 and last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 6626959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 208,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $5,203,109.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,643,579.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 208,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $5,203,109.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,643,579.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,045,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,201,164.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,541,250 shares of company stock worth $107,643,767 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $33,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $40,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

