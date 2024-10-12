RIV Capital Inc. (TSE:RIV) Senior Officer David Ernest Vautrin Acquires 96,250 Shares of Stock

RIV Capital Inc. (TSE:RIV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Ernest Vautrin acquired 96,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,373.20.

David Ernest Vautrin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, David Ernest Vautrin acquired 25,000 shares of RIV Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,062.50.

On Thursday, September 19th, David Ernest Vautrin acquired 6,443 shares of RIV Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,480.86.

On Friday, September 13th, David Ernest Vautrin acquired 100,000 shares of RIV Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,720.80.

RIV Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$213.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. RIV Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 117.80, a current ratio of 118.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

RIV Capital Company Profile

RIV Capital ( TSE:RIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.18 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that RIV Capital Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

